“Cercio” Is a Morphing Private Superyacht with Room for a Beach Club and Spa

3 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Goes Clean Shaved to Las Vegas, Beware of Chopped Glass

1 Maxlider 2021 Ford Bronco Tuning Packages Priced, Prepare at Least $10k

More on this:

This Heavily Modified Yamaha TRX850 Is One Rugged Beast

Manfred Schmidt’s TRX850 looks like it eats tarmac for breakfast. 9 photos



For comparison’s sake, I’ll be pointing out a few of the stock bike’s main specs and features before we go into any details about the build itself. This bad boy is brought to life by a fearsome DOHC parallel-twin monstrosity, with five valves per cylinder head and a respectable displacement of 849cc. Additionally, the liquid-cooled behemoth boasts a generous compression ratio of 10.5:1.



It is perfectly capable of producing up to 79 hp at 7,500 rpm, while a solid torque output of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be achieved at approximately 6,000 revs. This nasty power travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, resulting in a spectacular quarter mile time of just 11.8 seconds.



As to Schmidt’s custom creature, the surgeon kicked things off by outsourcing an aftermarket fiberglass front fairing that brings about a glorious vintage aesthetic. The frame’s mounting points and TRX850’s radiator were tweaked to accommodate the fresh module. Furthermore, the bike's electrical components were relocated underneath its seat pan for a clutter-free look.



A custom lighting kit was equipped on both ends, while the standard subframe was modified to support a slim tail section, as well as a single-seater quilted leather saddle that keeps it classy. The original exhaust system was replaced by a bespoke counterpart that wears a pair of reverse megaphone mufflers.



To top it all off, Schmidt proceeded to envelop this beast in a rugged green finish, complemented by a selection of retro-style decals. The author behind this masterpiece spent no less than 250 painstaking hours to make his vision come to life.



One thing’s for sure; we’d love to see more one-off wizardry from this talented guy in the future! Back in 2019, a gifted moto guru named Manfred Schmidt earned himself a fair bit of praise, thanks to a drool-worthy bespoke exploit that revolves around a 1999 variant in Yamaha’s TRX850 lineup. For a clear demonstration of this fellow’s abilities, let’s take a second to admire his accomplishments on this staggering piece of two-wheeled machinery.For comparison’s sake, I’ll be pointing out a few of the stock bike’s main specs and features before we go into any details about the build itself. This bad boy is brought to life by a fearsomeparallel-twin monstrosity, with five valves per cylinder head and a respectable displacement of 849cc. Additionally, the liquid-cooled behemoth boasts a generous compression ratio of 10.5:1.It is perfectly capable of producing up to 79 hp at 7,500 rpm, while a solid torque output of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be achieved at approximately 6,000 revs. This nasty power travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, resulting in a spectacular quarter mile time of just 11.8 seconds.As to Schmidt’s custom creature, the surgeon kicked things off by outsourcing an aftermarket fiberglass front fairing that brings about a glorious vintage aesthetic. The frame’s mounting points and TRX850’s radiator were tweaked to accommodate the fresh module. Furthermore, the bike's electrical components were relocated underneath its seat pan for a clutter-free look.A custom lighting kit was equipped on both ends, while the standard subframe was modified to support a slim tail section, as well as a single-seater quilted leather saddle that keeps it classy. The original exhaust system was replaced by a bespoke counterpart that wears a pair of reverse megaphone mufflers.To top it all off, Schmidt proceeded to envelop this beast in a rugged green finish, complemented by a selection of retro-style decals. The author behind this masterpiece spent no less than 250 painstaking hours to make his vision come to life.One thing’s for sure; we’d love to see more one-off wizardry from this talented guy in the future!