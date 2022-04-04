Honda CBX1000 Drops Quirky Looks, Becomes Racing Frankenstein

“We try to make each motorcycle unique and different from the previous one.” This is the creed a Valencia, Spain-based garage called Bolt Motor Company tries to follow when coming up with new and exciting projects. And there are over 50 of them in the shop’s portfolio at the moment, so that’s not an easy undertaking.
Sure, one could say that’s the creed of most custom motorcycle shops out there, but whereas most try to focus mainly on a single make, this one goes above and beyond and has on its plate everything from Triumphs and Bimmers to Ducatis and Harleys.
Today’s Bolt treat comes in the form of a very refreshing Honda CBX1000. The 50th bike assembled by this particular crew, the two-wheeler dropped its innate quirky look in favor of a splendid appearance of racing freshness.
There are a lot of changes made to this thing compared to what it used to be, many of them meant to transform the CBX into a nod of sorts to racing machines. The stock front end is gone, replaced by that of a MotoGP motorcycle, while the front tire comes from a machine that used to race in Moto2.
At the rear, the MotoGP swingarm, as the shop describes it, was paired with race-tuned Ohlins shocks, while braking power is ensured by means of Brembo hardware.
The bike moves along under the power of a completely restored 1,047cc engine (the model is rather old, belonging to a family that was only made for four years, between 1978 and 1982), fitted with six carburetors. How powerful it is today (it originally cranked out 105 hp) is anyone’s guess.
All this high-performance hardware hides under a freshly colored body, which goes from gold up front to black on the tank and silvery chrome on the engine. All of this is topped off by chequered flag motifs sprinkled here and there.
Bolt does not say how much it went into transforming this Honda CBX1000 into a stunning appearance, but that’s hardly an obstacle for it to be featured in our Kustom Moto coverage (see tag below).
You can check the gallery above to see what this bike looked like before being transformed.
