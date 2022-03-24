BMW Sunbeemer65 Is a Slap in Modern Motorcycles' Face

One has to admit, today’s motorcycles are insanely good, speaking both mechanically and visually. But they do have one downside: many other people own bikes just like yours.
The above pretty much sums up a philosophy that drives the hands and minds of a Belgian crew called Barn Built Bikes (BBB), established in 2014. A name chosen, probably, because most of their projects are based on barn find-quality two-wheelers, dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.
The BMW R65 we have here was born in 1981, about three years after the German company introduced it in its lineup as a light touring machine. It’s a breed that was around for just six years in all, but managed, years later, to give birth to what may amount to an entire custom movement centered around it.
BBB is one of the shops that like to remake the R65 into new machines, at least visually. The one we have here is called Sunbeemer65, and bets it all on the color play between the Orange Fusion generously used on the fuel tank and front fender, the brown of the seat, white of the frame and whitewall Shinko tires, and black everywhere else.
The shop does not share many details about what it did to the Bimmer, apart from the above visual upgrades, and the fact that, because the owner who had it made is tall, the fitting of a high handlebar and high seat were required.
It means that the R65’s original engine is still in there. That would be a 648cc air-cooled overhead valve unit, controlled by means of a five-speed transmission and capable of delivering 44 hp and 50 Nm of torque.
Barn Built Bikes does not mention how much the Sunbeemer cost to put together, and we also have no info on the bike’s present whereabouts.
