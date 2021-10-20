This Immaculate 1982 BMW R65 Looks as If It Just Crawled Off the Assembly Line

Cuff Checklist That Spent Hours on the Moon on Last Apollo Mission Set to Sell for $800K

Let's skip the other technical details and get straight to the point, shall we? This spotless R65 is currently listed at no reserve on the BaT Besides looking the part, Motorrad’s old-school motorcycles are also renowned for their bulletproof reliability. Thus, it’s not uncommon to see a Bavarian classic that’s still running strong after several decades of faithful service, which is precisely what we’ll be examining today. As you browse through the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll encounter this unscathed 1982 BMW R65, featuring numbers-matching powertrain componentry, hard-sided Krauser panniers, and a chromed luggage rack.In preparation for the sale, the Beemer received youthful Challenger tires from Kenda’s inventory, as well as LED turn signals and an aftermarket two-up saddle. The seller went about flushing the oil earlier this year, while the valve timing has been adjusted to optimize the engine’s performance.As for its fundamental characteristics, the ‘82 MY R65 is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 649cc boxer-twin powerplant, which is coupled with a single-plate dry clutch and a five-speed gearbox. The mill packs two pushrod-actuated valves per cylinder, dual constant-depression Bing carbs, and a compression ratio of 9.2:1.When the crankshaft turns at 7,250 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 50 ponies will be routed to the rear wheel via an enclosed driveshaft. At approximately 6,500 revs per minute, the four-stroke warrior is good for up to 39 pound-feet (52 Nm) of torque. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the R65 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.8 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 109 mph (175 kph).Let's skip the other technical details and get straight to the point, shall we? This spotless R65 is currently listed at no reserve on the BaT platform , and you’ve got until Monday evening (October 25) to place your bids. At the time of this article, you’d need a little over four grand to become the top bidder, but we’ll bet that figure won’t be staying under $5,000 for much longer.

