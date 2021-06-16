Is the 2022 Porsche GT3 Touring an Abomination or a Great Idea?

Here’s a Modified 1980 BMW R65 That’ll Satisfy Your Touring Needs

Right, that front fairing is rather polarizing, but the color scheme manages to look seriously groovy. 34 photos



The readers who identify themselves with this description will be stoked to learn that a mildly modified 1980 variant of Bavaria’s



At the time of this article, you’d need just over four grand to top the current bid. The modifications come in the forms of an aftermarket front fairing, hard-sided panniers and a juicy color scheme to round it all out. Furthermore, the engine was honored with an electronic ignition setup, as well as a premium pair of Mikuni carburetors that’ll help it breathe more freely.



Otherwise, this bike is pretty much your factory-spec ‘80 MY R65. It is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 649cc boxer-twin mill that packs two valves per cylinder and a respectable compression ratio of 9.2:1. At around 7,250 spins per minute, the twin-cylinder powerplant will deliver a peak horsepower figure of 45 ponies to a five-speed gearbox, which feeds the oomph to a shaft final drive.



When the tachometer hits 5,500 rpm, the Bavarian will churn out 36 pound-feet (50 Nm) of twist. Ultimately, this whole shebang allows the R65 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 108 mph (175 kph). Last but not least, the machine 's odometer tells us that it's been ridden for a little over 17k miles (27,000 km).

