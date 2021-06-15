37-Mile Honda S2000 Looks Stunning, Costs More Than a New Civic Type R

Honda developed the S2000 with a simple goal in mind. The Japanese automaker intended to distill the act of driving to its purest form, and the rear-wheel-drive roadster didn’t fail to deliver loads of driving fun.
Introduced in 1999 as a 2000 model, the soft-roofed sports car was originally priced at $32,440 stateside. With six days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, chassis number JHMAP1149YT007691 is already sitting on a high bid of $45,250 with merely 37 miles (60 kilometers) on the digital odometer.
Finished in Silverstone Metallic over black leather, the AP1 has never been titled, registered, or licensed. Those tires are the original Bridgestones from two decades ago, the battery has been replaced twice, the oil has been changed once, and gasoline was added sparingly over 21 years of existence.
Five-spoke wheels complement disc brakes on every corner and double-wishbone suspension up front, and shifting is the duty of a fine-looking aluminum knob. The S2000 from this era features the high-revving F20C engine, a four-cylinder VTEC that was factory rated at 240 horsepower at 8,300 revolutions per minute and 153 pound-feet (208 Nm) of torque at 7,500 rpm. The free-breathing mill is much obliged to rev until 9,000 rpm, and the rear wheels are kept in check by a Torsen limited-slip differential.
Offered with a still-unopened car care kit, a showroom poster, the window sticker, and manufacturer’s literature, the AP1 features a very back-to-basics interior although it’s not exactly Spartan. Convenience features and daily-driving amenities include power windows and locks, air conditioning, keyless entry, and cruise control. The seller notes a pitch in the upholstery of the driver’s door panel, a scratch on the lower instrument cluster surround, and that the center console’s cover has been repaired. Offered on dealer consignment in Florida, the vehicle also exhibits easy-to-correct paint blemishes and nicks on the rear bumper cover, hood, and right fender.
Still, can you believe this S2k costs more than a new Civic Type R?
