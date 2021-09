One-Off BMW R65 Looks Bonkers Wearing Continental Rubber and Biltwell Upholstery

Rogue Motorcycles’ Marijn Kuijken is a gifted craftsman whose two-wheeled jewels will make any moto-loving gearhead go weak at the knees. In the past, the autoevolution pages were honored with the presence of several masterpieces born on Rogue’s Perth-based premises, the most recent of which was a custom Honda CB250 Nighthawk that’s been dubbed “ Little Blue .”To be quite frank, we can’t seem to get enough of these bespoke marvels, so let’s buckle up and examine another! This time around, it all started with a factory-spec BMW R65 and a straightforward design brief from Marijn’s customer. To kick things off, the moto surgeon removed the Beemer’s stock subframe in favor of a unique substitute.You’ll spot a quilted leather saddle from Biltwell taking pride of place atop the new framework, while a round pair of dual-function LED taillights can be seen underneath the solo seat. The bike’s swingarm and frame have been powder-coated to bring about an ominous aesthetic, as were its forks and wheels. Speaking of R65’s hoops, their rims got treated to all-terrain TKC 80 tires that hail from Continental’s inventory.In terms of bodywork modifications, Rogue ’s mastermind installed aftermarket fenders on both ends, along with a BMW R100’s repurposed fuel tank. The cockpit comes equipped with a selection of tasty accessories, including an aluminum handlebar, fresh grips and a Daytona Velona speedometer. Kuijken got rid of the original headlight module to make room for an LED alternative, with a diameter of seven inches (178 mm).Following a comprehensive service, the machine’s boxer-twin powerplant received premium pod filters and a one-off exhaust system that’s been manufactured in-house. Additionally, the forks were lowered to achieve a level riding stance, while the rear end has been fitted with dual YSS shock absorbers. Last but not least, we find a set of custom badges adorning the gas chamber and fork legs.