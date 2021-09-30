One-Off BMW R65 Looks Bonkers Wearing Continental Rubber and Biltwell Upholstery

5 1965 Mustang Meets Wilwood Pony, Owner Tries the Pro-Touring Setup on Epic Canyon Road

A workshop like Australia's Rogue Motorcycles won't be taking any shortcuts when it comes to creating a phenomenal machine.



To be quite frank, we can’t seem to get enough of these bespoke marvels, so let’s buckle up and examine another! This time around, it all started with a factory-spec



You’ll spot a quilted leather saddle from Biltwell taking pride of place atop the new framework, while a round pair of dual-function LED taillights can be seen underneath the solo seat. The bike’s swingarm and frame have been powder-coated to bring about an ominous aesthetic, as were its forks and wheels. Speaking of R65’s hoops, their rims got treated to all-terrain TKC 80 tires that hail from Continental’s inventory.



In terms of bodywork modifications,



Rogue Motorcycles' Marijn Kuijken is a gifted craftsman whose two-wheeled jewels will make any moto-loving gearhead go weak at the knees. In the past, the autoevolution pages were honored with the presence of several masterpieces born on Rogue's Perth-based premises, the most recent of which was a custom Honda CB250 Nighthawk that's been dubbed "Little Blue."

To be quite frank, we can't seem to get enough of these bespoke marvels, so let's buckle up and examine another! This time around, it all started with a factory-spec BMW R65 and a straightforward design brief from Marijn's customer. To kick things off, the moto surgeon removed the Beemer's stock subframe in favor of a unique substitute.

You'll spot a quilted leather saddle from Biltwell taking pride of place atop the new framework, while a round pair of dual-function LED taillights can be seen underneath the solo seat. The bike's swingarm and frame have been powder-coated to bring about an ominous aesthetic, as were its forks and wheels. Speaking of R65's hoops, their rims got treated to all-terrain TKC 80 tires that hail from Continental's inventory.

In terms of bodywork modifications, Rogue's mastermind installed aftermarket fenders on both ends, along with a BMW R100's repurposed fuel tank. The cockpit comes equipped with a selection of tasty accessories, including an aluminum handlebar, fresh grips and a Daytona Velona speedometer. Kuijken got rid of the original headlight module to make room for an LED alternative, with a diameter of seven inches (178 mm).

Following a comprehensive service, the machine's boxer-twin powerplant received premium pod filters and a one-off exhaust system that's been manufactured in-house. Additionally, the forks were lowered to achieve a level riding stance, while the rear end has been fitted with dual YSS shock absorbers. Last but not least, we find a set of custom badges adorning the gas chamber and fork legs.