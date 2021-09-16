Modified BMW R100R Prides Itself With MV Agusta Forks and Motogadget Accessories

The Italian peninsula is home to dozens of top-tier motorcycle customization enterprises, among which you’ll find Custom Creations. Recently, Danilo Biello’s Isernia-based workshop celebrated its tenth birthday, so it made perfect sense for them to honor this occasion by crafting a jewel that’ll be second to none. This opportunity arose when a faithful customer named Benedetto Lombardo entered Danilo’s garage with his weary 1996 BMW R100R.
Although the client’s design brief was fairly straightforward, the same can be said about the painstaking task of fulfilling it. Lombardo wished for a mixture of CNC-machined components, aftermarket accessories and hand-shaped aluminum goodies, all of which were to culminate in the raddest bespoke Beemer these folks have ever built. Regardless of the challenges, the CC crew aced this ambitious undertaking from start to finish.
As for the donor, its horizontally-opposed 980cc twin-cylinder mill is good for up to 60 hp at 6,500 revs and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. The R100R will propel you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, while its top speed is generously rated at 112 mph (181 kph). Bavaria’s two-wheeled sprinter weighs in at 481 pounds (218 kg) on a full stomach.
MV Agusta. To accommodate the beefy 50 mm (2 inches) fork legs, the Italians had no choice but to manufacture a fresh set of alloy triple clamps from scratch.
The top clamp houses integrated warning lights and a Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge, while the lower counterpart sports a state-of-the-art steering damper developed by Ohlins. Additionally, the front wheel received an assortment of premium braking units from Brembo’s inventory, all of which are linked to a hydraulic master cylinder.
In the cockpit, you will be greeted by a pair of aftermarket clip-ons that flaunt Motogadget componentry, including round glassless mirrors and m-Blaze bar-end turn signals. Moving on to the rear, the Bavarian’s original swingarm was deleted in favor of a CNC-milled alternative that’s been fabricated in-house. Suspension duties are taken good care of by an eccentric mechanism and a top-shelf YSS shock absorber.
Following a thorough overhaul of R100R’s 980cc boxer-twin, Biello and his team installed CNC-machined cylinder covers for aesthetic purposes. To extract a little more power from the engine’s bowels, they disposed of the Bing carbs to make room for higher-spec Dell’Orto inhalers with 38 mm (1.5 inches) throttle bodies.
These bad boys are accompanied by a stainless-steel two-into-one exhaust, which terminates in an HP Corse muffler. Finally, Custom Creations tasked a local paint expert with applying an understated color scheme that’s as eerie as it is neat, thus concluding their R100R-based project once and for all.
