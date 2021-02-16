BMW R65 ‘Valkyrie’ Is Bespoke Motorcycle Artwork Done Right

4 Remember the BMW i3? The 2023 BMW iX1 Is Its Unofficial Successor

This, right here, is the definition of retro delight at its finest! 8 photos



Lastly, the whole thing was enveloped in a handsome color scheme, consisting of a grey base and red accents. To give it a personality of its own, When it comes down to flawlessly crafted works of custom art, the moto wizards over at Cafe Racer Obsession are the real MVPs. Over the years, we’ve seen no shortage of spectacular undertakings brewed under this workshop’s roof, and the exploit we’ll be looking at today might just be the juiciest of them all.The project in question revolves around a 1981 model from BMW Motorrad’s R65 lineup. Within its steel double cradle frame, the Bavarian fiend hosts a vicious boxer-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 649cc. At approximately 7,250 rpm, this nasty piece of air-cooled machinery will be more than happy to produce as much as 50 hp.On the other hand, a solid torque output of up to 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) will be achieved at 6,500 revs. This ruthless force is handed over to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, resulting in a generously rated top speed of 109 mph (175 kph).CRO’s aftermarket artists kicked things off by treating the bike’s front end to an R90’s wheel hub and a Suzuki GSX-R's twin brake discs, coupled with a set of top-grade calipers that hail from a Yamaha R1. A Honda Nighthawk’s fuel tank was outsourced to replace the standard unit. Furthermore, you will also find a rectangular headlight that keeps things looking rugged, as well as a pair of clip-on handlebars adorning R65’s clutter-free cockpit.At the rear, the factory subframe has been discarded to make way for a loop-style alternative, which supports a custom single-seater saddle. The entire structure crawls on a set of laced hoops that wear high-performance Michelin rubber on both ends, while rear suspension duties are handled by a Showa monoshock. To round it all out, the team added rear-mounted foot pegs for a meaner riding stance.Lastly, the whole thing was enveloped in a handsome color scheme, consisting of a grey base and red accents. To give it a personality of its own, CRO dubbed this beauty the ‘Valkyrie’.