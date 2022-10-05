Triumph Speed Triple RR Bond Edition Has Names of All 25 Bond Movies Tattooed on Its Tank

On October 5, 1962, the Royal subjects in the United Kingdom were treated to the premiere of a movie called Dr. No. It was the first flick in a franchise that would grow to span for a total of 25 movies (at least so far), and that would make British spies the superheroes of our time.
So, for over 60 years the name James Bond, or the number 007, have been with us, taking the world through extraordinary tales of bravery, world-saving, and amazing gadgets.
As one of the companies that contributed items to the franchise over the years, including for the most recent No Time to Die, but also because it’s, well, British, motorcycle maker Triumph is not about to miss the celebrations. Enter, thus, the Speed Triple RR Bond Edition.
Based on the regular Speed Triple 1200 RR, the special edition bike does not come with mechanical changes. That means we’ve got the standard 1160cc in the frame, rated at 180 ps and 125 Nm of torque, Ohlins suspension to back the wheels, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires as the connection to the ground.
Visually, though, the bike could easily be considered a shrine to the world’s most famous spy. The paint scheme has been designed in such a way as to accommodate the titles of all 25 James Bond movies ever made (on the top of the fuel tank), backed by official 007 graphics, and carefully placed gold lining.
In honor of how many years old the franchise is, Triumph will be making just 60 units of this thing, “each individually numbered on the unique new handlebar clamp badge.” Each will be offered complete with an exclusive 007 indoor cover, on which James Bond-related cues are featured.
At the time of writing, Triumph says nothing about price and availability, except “contact a dealer.”
