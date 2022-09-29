James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Auctioned for $3.2 Million

It’s been sixty years since Ian Fleming’s first spy movie, Dr. No., starring Sean Connery, got on the big silver screen, and Christie’s auction house and EON Productions are marking the occasion with an official two-part charity sale of “one-of-a-kind memorabilia bound to impress fans.”
The first part of the auction took place on Wednesday in London and was a real success, with a replica of the iconic Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in No Time to Die, the last installment of the James Bond franchise, selling for a whopping £2.92 million ($3.18 million).
The Aston Martin DB5 you see here was one of eight stunt cars designed and built specifically for the 2021 movie, but it’s the only one offered for public sale, according to Christie’s. The car is equipped with imitation machine guns behind the headlights and could be seen in the opening chase sequence through Matera, Italy.
“Externally it looks exactly like the DB5 that we all associate with James Bond. Internally [it’s[+] a completely different beast to be capable of all the incredible stunts and the driving that they did in Matera,” said Adrian Hume-Sayer, head of the James Bond sale at Christie’s.
The Aston Martin was sold as a “non-runner” collector’s item and is not approved for use on public roads.
In total, Christie’s invitation-based auction included 25 lots. One other noteworthy item that was auctioned off yesterday is the Q-Boat from the 1999 The World Is Not Enough, which featured Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. The boat appeared in the film’s pre-credit opening sequence when Bond drove it out of a building and straight into the Thames river in London.
The Q-Boat fetched £126,000 (nearly $136,400). All the proceeds from the entire charity auction event will be donated to The Prince’s Trust, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, The Special Air Service Regimental Association, and the Special Reconnaissance Regimental Association.
