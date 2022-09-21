Low-Mile 2018 Triumph Thruxton 1200 R Looks Rad Wearing TFC-Style Front Fairing

Unlike the mods you’ll see on many second-hand bikes, the ones found on this Thruxton are rather tasteful.
For someone who wants heritage, retro styling, and great performance all at once, the Triumph Thruxton 1200 is a dream come true. What we’re about to look at is lightly-modded R model from 2018, boasting SC-Project slip-on exhaust silencers and Dynojet’s Power Commander 5 tuning module.
Visually, the bike differs from a stock variant thanks to an aftermarket front fairing with cafe racer vibes, as well as quilted suede tank pads and a rear fender eliminator kit. Since the day it left the factory, this alluring Thruxton 1200 R rode just under 1,700 miles (2,700 km), so it’s not very far away from brand-new!
Triumph’s head-turner gets pushed forward by a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin engine featuring eight valves, a single overhead cam, and multi-point sequential EFI technology. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, the mill is capable of spawning 97 hp at 6,750 rpm and 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of twist at 4,950 spins per minute.
The oomph makes its way to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of an X-ring drive chain, resulting in speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph). For braking-related affairs up front, the Thruxton uses 310 mm (12.2-inch) rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. Out back, there’s a drilled 220 mm (8.7-inch) disc squeezed by a twin-piston caliper.
In the suspension department, you’ll find inverted 41 mm (1.6-inch) Showa forks at the front and progressive Ohlins shocks with piggyback reservoirs at the rear. Traction control, ABS, and three selectable riding modes round everything out, while fuel capacity is rated at 3.8 gallons (14.5 liters).
As you’re reading these very words, the Thruxton 1200 R displayed above is looking for a new place to call home! You may try your hand at snatching it on Bring a Trailer, but there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline (September 22). Out of the ten bids placed thus far, the highest amounts to 6,300 bones.
Visually, the bike differs from a stock variant thanks to an aftermarket front fairing with cafe racer vibes, as well as quilted suede tank pads and a rear fender eliminator kit. Since the day it left the factory, this alluring Thruxton 1200 R rode just under 1,700 miles (2,700 km), so it’s not very far away from brand-new!
Triumph’s head-turner gets pushed forward by a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin engine featuring eight valves, a single overhead cam, and multi-point sequential EFI technology. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, the mill is capable of spawning 97 hp at 6,750 rpm and 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of twist at 4,950 spins per minute.
The oomph makes its way to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of an X-ring drive chain, resulting in speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph). For braking-related affairs up front, the Thruxton uses 310 mm (12.2-inch) rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. Out back, there’s a drilled 220 mm (8.7-inch) disc squeezed by a twin-piston caliper.
In the suspension department, you’ll find inverted 41 mm (1.6-inch) Showa forks at the front and progressive Ohlins shocks with piggyback reservoirs at the rear. Traction control, ABS, and three selectable riding modes round everything out, while fuel capacity is rated at 3.8 gallons (14.5 liters).
As you’re reading these very words, the Thruxton 1200 R displayed above is looking for a new place to call home! You may try your hand at snatching it on Bring a Trailer, but there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline (September 22). Out of the ten bids placed thus far, the highest amounts to 6,300 bones.