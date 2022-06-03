Speed Triple 1200 RR Conquers the Nürburgring in 443 Seconds

A few days ago I met up with a former work colleague. I had just parked my Suzuki SV650S outside his office and that sparked a little discussion. While I was excited about riding for about 310 miles (500 km) within the past few weeks, I came to learn that he has been riding motorcycles for almost half a million miles now. I felt the same way when I saw Paul Löhmer going out for yet another fast lap on the Nordschleife a few weeks ago.