Restored 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R Looks so Clean it Ought to be Put in a Museum

When it comes to outright beauty, Bonnevilles new and old strike all the right notes.
The immaculate 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R showcased above was originally destined to appear at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering in 2020, but the event ended up being canceled for reasons we all know too well. After it got purchased by the current owner in 2017, the Bonnie went on to experience an all-inclusive restoration that made it look and perform as if it’s fresh out of the oven.
For starters, the fuel tank, side panels, and fenders have all been repainted to bring about a squeaky-clean appearance, while the frame was powder-coated black. Suspension-related upgrades up front come in the forms of new fork seals, bushings, and rubber gaiters. On the other hand, the bike’s original shock absorbers were swapped with much fresher replacements for good measure.
You’ll spot a pair of Dunlop Gold Seal K70 tires hugging the Bonneville’s 18-inch wheels, and its rear drum brake features modern shoes installed in 2019. Moving on to the cockpit area, the factory tachometer has been thoroughly refurbished during the makeover, but the speedo was deleted altogether to make room for a sprightlier substitute.
Additionally, Triumph’s classic legend saw its parallel-twin mill revamped with youthful pistons and a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition system, as well as new connecting rods, bearings, and gaskets. The engine breathes via replacement Amal carburetors and chrome-plated two-into-two exhaust pipework, sending power to the rear wheel by means of an overhauled four-speed transmission.
Although we could go into more detail, let’s go ahead and wrap this up. The museum-worthy T120R we’ve just analyzed is currently up for grabs over on Bring a Trailer, so it could be yours if you’ve got cash to burn! We're not sure whether the top bid of $7,950 will be satisfying the reserve, but there’s still plenty of time for things to escalate as the auction won’t end until November 25.
