Restored 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R Looks so Clean it Ought to be Put in a Museum

More on this:

1 Low Mileage 1978 'Vette C3 Pace Car Edition Is Lost in Cali and Looking for a New Owner

2 810-Mile 2014 Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Is a Matter of Vintage Aesthetics and Chrome Galore

3 The Perfect Car Is This 1967 Legend Chevrolet Camaro Z28 With a 1-in-2 Feature

4 You Could Have This Verde Scuro Ferrari Dino 206 GT in Exchange for Half a Million

5 Neat ‘75 Triumph Trident T160 With Matching Numbers and 850cc Displacement Is a Real Charm