1979 Ford F-150 Custom Brings Out Free Wheeling Vintage Goodies at a Low Price

Born in 1948, the Ford F-Series is probably the world’s best-known light-duty pickup truck nameplate. After all, it has fourteen generations under its belt and is still going strong.
From afar, everything is darn right perfect. The F-Series has been the top-selling pickup truck line in the United States since 1977, and it also became the best-selling vehicle overall since 1981. The latest iteration now also made strides into the emerging EV truck market with the F-150 Lightning, and the all-new Super Duty took the heavy-duty laurels for towing, payload, and power!
The same can be said – that from afar, it looks great – about this 1979 Ford F-150 Custom that sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. But upon closer inspection – and hopefully, that occurs way before paying the dealership’s asking price – this will be revealed as a restoration project in the making.
Of course, it’s mesmerizing to look at due to the chromatic decals belonging to the 1979 model year’s Free Wheeling package. But do not let yourself be fooled by the love for creamy-white classic trucks that feature a contrasting green interior. Take a closer look and notice the real-world patina that is a statement of the passage of time and the 81,909 miles (131,820 km) inscribed on the odometer.
By the way, they are of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety, so be extra wary. Other highlights from the short description include the 351ci V8 engine that is hooked to a four-speed manual transmission and the fact that power is sent to the wheels through a 4x4 system. Frankly, those alone are the base makings for the start of a cool restoration/refurbishment/restomod project that might bring it back to its former glory or even surpass it.
Of course, that can only happen after we have a good look at the arguably low asking price of $24,900, right?
