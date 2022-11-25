Lamborghini Officially Re-Opens Its Prague Showroom, It's All Fresh and Flashy

Lambo lovers from Prague, rejoice! The raging bull brand from Sant’Agata Bolognese has officially re-opened its showroom in the capital of the Czech Republic, with big fanfare and some big names attending the grand re-opening.
The 265 square meter (around 2,852 sq. ft.) showroom from the Praha-Smíchov district underwent extensive refurbishment and a re-design in order to align with the automaker’s signature corporate identity and commitment to the Czech Republic.
Both Francesco Cresci, Lamborghini’s Director of the EMEA region and Felix Rongen, Head of Central, Eastern Europe and CIS region, attended the celebratory opening, with the former sharing details about the future of Lamborghini as a top-tier automotive brand that keeps on pushing the envelope.
“This Lamborghini showroom with its distinctive new corporate identity will help further enhance the customer experience, as we continue to welcome a growing number of Czech clients excited by the current and future Lamborghini product line-up,” he said.
“At the same time, the new dealership will host the Lamborghini journey towards electrification, which begins in 2023 with the presentation of the new Aventador, the first model with PHEV technology, follows with the hybridization of the rest of the range to be completed within 2024 and culminates in 2028 with introduction of the first fully electric model.”
Besides the dealership getting a refresh, the event also marked the national premiere of the Urus Performante, Lamborghini’s super SUV that, as the name implies, is designed for performance - not only on the pavement, but also on dirt tracks.
As Lamborghini’s exclusive location in the Czech Republic, The Prague dealership features a dedicated area for custom Lambo configurations, where clients can choose from a wide variety of colors, materials, and stitching for their brand-new Italian luxury sports car.
If your bank account has enough digits and commas, the Lamborghini staff at the Prague dealership will welcome you with open arms anytime you wish to visit.
