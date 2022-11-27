A $7.5M One-Off Historic Car Owned by Kings Gets a 23-Fold Price Increase in Three Months

However, there are exceptions: back in August of this year, one Delahaye 180 Cabriolet from 1950 sold for $318,500 at the Monterey event. Nothing out of the ordinary so far, as the auction saw far higher prices garnered for other makes and models. However, this car has an exciting story and is again offered for purchase.
This time around, the price is anything but ordinary: $7,5 million, that's a steep appreciation. Twenty-three times in three months is quite a profitable investment, no matter how you look. So, what's the catch about this quite bland-looking automobile? It belonged to two kings, a sultan, a doctor, a private collector, and a museum.
According to the seller, new documents have surfaced between August and today. The findings should demonstrate this vehicle's origins beyond all and any doubt. This Delahaye was ordered as a bespoke parade limousine by the Sultan (later King) of Morocco, Mohammed V, who also happened to be a gearhead of majestic proportions.
He regularly drove his cars – he had a collection of fine automobiles suited for a king – and he was a hands-on type of monarch in piston and crankshaft affairs. That's not to say he was a political mediocrity, as his masterful ruling of his country seconded his ability behind the wheel. Under his sway, Morocco broke away from French control and gained independence in 1956.
The car was built by French automobile chassis maker Delahaye and the body came from also-French coachbuilder Franay. Fit for a king, the long wheelbase Delahaye was ordered as an open-top with a black-and-red color combination. Powered by a six-cylinder 4.5-liter engine, the car was far behind its competitors from the era, mainly due to the WWII hiatus that thwarted the French industry's technological progress.
That's why the car is a striking remnant of the late 30s design and engineering. The engine only produces 140 hp for the rear wheels, thanks to a four-speed pre-selector manual gearbox. The bespoke Delahaye sits on intricate independent suspensions (front and rear) that require exact maintenance. Destined to be driven at low speeds amid large crowds, this Delahaye features a transversal middle window between the front and back seats. Extra leg room is provided by the 132-inch (3.3-meter) extended wheelbase.
Also characteristic of the two-decades-old design is the oversized instruments panel that features a pair of round RPM, speedometer, and rectangular clock. One oddity is that the speed gauge is positioned far to the driver's right, and the clock is right in front of the passenger seat. A Motorola radio takes up most of the central dash
In 1955, the Delahaye's original owner returned as the head of state and continued to be seen by his people in the famous cabriolet. His son inherited the kingdom – and the state automobile – in 1961 and kept it for some years. After being relieved of its royal duties, the car's history turned to commoner use, crossing the Atlantic and exchanging hands several times.
It underwent a complete cosmetic restoration with two paint jobs (under different owners) and a one-time upholstery refurbishment. In 1989 it entered the Blackhawk Collection, and in 2022 it was sold for a very modest amount. Today, the regal one-off expects no less than $7,5 million for the right of ownership.
