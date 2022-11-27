The NIO ET7 Has a Camp Mode, Here's How It Works

Chinese cars are not just copycats anymore. They will slowly but surely find a way toward the European and American markets. And what’s not to like? They’re packed with the latest technologies and have good safety ratings. Now, cars like the ET7 even come with built-in dedicated modes.
Rivian and Tesla impressed us first with Camp Mode. While Elon Musk’s company introduced it over three years ago, the Irvine-based manufacturer added to the fun with the self-leveling function. These are the good things that came with EVs – improvements can just drop at any time via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Granted, it also opens the door to things like hiding features behind a paywall. But let’s enjoy the good things first.
Now, hopeful Chinese carmakers want to do the same thing. They aspire to greatness as well. So, here’s NIO and its version of the Camp Mode that’s available on the ET7. Introduced in Europe in March of this year, the all-electric sedan isn’t shy of showing off. Considering NIO barely escaped a doomed fate in 2020, it’s a feat that now they’re exporting cars.
But besides being a cool four-door coupe fastback, this aerodynamic beast can travel long distances with nothing coming out of its rear end. It’s not slow, either! It boasts an all-wheel-drive layout and 653 hp (662 ps). So, if you were to drive it like a grand tourer, maybe you would consider sleeping in it at some point.
That’s when Camp Mode comes in. All the driver has to do is go into the Cabin Comfort Menu while the vehicle is parked and press Camp Mode. Once this feature has been activated, the cabin temperature is automatically set to 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), with air circulation being turned on and the air purifier silenced. This way, you won’t be bothered by any noise. The artificial intelligence assistant NOMI is also turned off together with the screens. If preferred, Camp Mode can be configured to also turn off or dim the interior lighting.
Camp Mode in the ET7 disables the surveillance and the keyless access features. If you plan on sleeping for a long time, then the car will try to wake you up when the range drops below 60 km (37 mi). If you don’t react, then the vehicle will exit Camp Mode by itself when there are 10 km (6 mi) of range left. It’ll also open the windows to ensure air circulation in the "Ajar position."
Lastly, a good look at how Camp Mode works in a real-life scenario is provided by a fan of Chinese-made EVs. You can watch his experience with the ET7 down below.
