NIO Celebrates More Than Just 8 Years in the EV Business With Revealing Video

Driven by a philosophy the company calls "Blue Sky Coming", NIO is making a name for itself as not just any ol' electric vehicle manufacturer.
The Shanghai, China-based manufacturer of electric vehicles is celebrating its eighth anniversary and has released a short video commemorating its achievements and continued vision for a brighter tomorrow.
From its launch of the EP9 car in 2016 to its current line made up of the 5-seat SUV ES6, EC6 Coupe, 6 or 7-seat ES8 SUV, and the ET7, the company continues to make a name for itself globally, and more models are on the way.
In addition to expanding its vehicle offerings, the company continues to expand its development of battery-swapping stations, an alternative to conventional charging stations; to date, the company has over 700 such stations covering several thousand kilometers of Chinese expressways and 1200 globally.
The video clip touches on some of the more notable events in the company's brief history. NIO won the Drivers' Championship in the inaugural season of F1's Formula E, while the NIO EP9 electric hypercar set the lap record at Nurburgring in 2017.
Their vision for the future includes the development of its autonomous electric vehicle dubbed the NIO EVE and the further development of its PanoCinema immersive digital cockpit.
The company boasts having almost 300 NIO service centers operating around the world to support their products with 90-plus NIO Houses in operation, and a very active NIO app audience.
However, the company is not just in the business of making cars. They also collaborate with over 500 designers from around the world to design and manufacture consumer goods ranging from handbags and clothing to lifestyle furnishings.
NIO also supports the advancement of students looking to improve their driving skills in electric cars, partnering with Formula Student Germany for seven years running, in addition to working with environmental groups on parks and ecosystem preservation projects.
