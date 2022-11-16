How Chinese Carmakers Cracked Euro NCAP's Tough Test Protocols

It’s the same for many made-in-China products. What started as cheap knock-offs of established western products quickly became desirable and even improved on their models. The learning curve must have been steep, but the efforts paid off. This is how it went for electronics, computers, and now for cars, too. We saw Chinese models consistently achieving good safety scores in the past year, a marked improvement over the one-star test results from the past.
The first Chinese car brand that achieved a five-star rating at Euro NCAP tests was Qoros in 2013. Unfortunately, the Chinese brand disappeared from the market, failing to impress the demanding European customers. For years I thought Qoros was merely an accident, an assumption supported by several bad ratings for Chinese models. But in 2022, something curious happened. Chinese carmakers consistently scored top rates at crash tests, a clear indication of things to come.
In September, ORA Funky Car and WEY Coffee 01 entered the Euro NCAP competition. Both were produced by a Chinese company named Great Wall, and as mentioned, both scored a five-star rating. That’s more than the four stars the BMW i4 was awarded in July, an embarrassment for the Bavarian brand. The BYD Atto 3 achieved another five-star rating from EuroNCAP in the October test round. Two made-in-China models, the Citroen C5 X and the Mobilize Limo were awarded four stars.
Finally, the November test round cemented the Chinese safety record thanks to NIO ET7’s strong performance. The Chinese model scored the maximum rating in the Safety Assist department, shoulder to shoulder with the Tesla Model S. It was joined by the WEY Coffee 02 and smart#1, a brand jointly owned by Geely, both with five-star ratings. But how was it possible to evolve from the tin cans on wheels of the past to the technologically advanced and safe vehicles China is producing today?
For a long time, China did not let Western carmakers set foot in the country as independent companies. Tesla was the first to achieve this but was allowed to do so at a time when it didn’t quite matter anymore. Only joint ventures with local carmakers were permitted for the rest of the crowd. This has favored the technology transfer between auto companies from Europe and North America and their Chinese partners. Safety and manufacturing were of the utmost interest since Chinese companies had already mastered the technology.
Not only did Chinese companies benefit from associating with established carmakers, but they also hired engineers and specialists from Western carmakers, especially German. This has accelerated knowledge integration and paved Chinese carmakers’ path to success in Western markets. Finally, Chinese companies bought stakes in European carmakers, like Geely in Volvo.
Due to their grip on the battery market, the Chinese are already very far ahead in EV development and manufacturing. They also pioneered technologically advanced domains like artificial intelligence and automated driving, being Tesla’s main competitors in these fields. They have the advantage of starting from a clean shit, unlike their established competitors, which struggle to catch the last EV train.
According to a PWC Network study, Chinese carmakers are set to sell one million vehicles annually in Europe by 2025. Many will be manufactured in China, although some might be assembled locally. The good news is that safety-wise, those vehicles are as safe as those produced by European manufacturers. Euro NCAP recently promised to test more Chinese cars than ever, and it seems its plate is already full.
