Honda Creates Special Edition CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP to Celebrate John McGuinness

Honda has unveiled a limited-edition version of its CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which comes in a special livery to mark John McGuinness's 100th TT start. The bike also celebrates the Fireblade's 30th anniversary, which is this year, so the Japanese marque has decided to create a special edition of the CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP that is limited to just 30 units.

