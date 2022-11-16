Honda Creates Special Edition CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP to Celebrate John McGuinness

Honda has unveiled a limited-edition version of its CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which comes in a special livery to mark John McGuinness's 100th TT start. The bike also celebrates the Fireblade's 30th anniversary, which is this year, so the Japanese marque has decided to create a special edition of the CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP that is limited to just 30 units.
The bike is dedicated to the second-most successful TT racer ever, who was bested only by the late Joey Dunlop. McGuinness debuted back in 1996 in TT racing, but has competed in various motorcycle series for many years before entering the Tourist Trophy. His first win at TT came in 1999 in the 250-cc lightweight class, but accumulated 47 podiums in the competition, out of which 23 were TT wins.
As is usually the case with limited-edition vehicles, each of these units will end up being worth more than its original sales price, especially when they are in short supply.
Some of these 30 bikes will get purchased by collectors, and at least one of them will not be ridden at all. That bike in question will be worth significantly more than the rest, although it has not done the thing that it has been built for in the first place, sadly.
The bike is a 2022 Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP that comes with MotoGP technology. Its aerodynamics are inspired by the RCV213V, while the braking system is Brembo from top to bottom, and the suspension is Ohlins' Smart Electronic Control (SE-C) unit with 43-mm NPX forks and a TT-36 rear shock absorber.
Each of the 30 examples will have its serial number laser-engraved on the top yoke, as well as 30th-anniversary logos on the Smart Key and laser-engraved on the Akrapovic exhaust. As it starts, the rider will see a "Ring of Fire" animation on the screen, as the display loads.
The replica would not have been enough without a livery, so the bike comes with a full replica respray that involves Gold detailing, a filmstrip, and Gold wheel stripes. The filmstrip shows all of John's TT starts on a Honda, as well as the 100th start's sponsor logos for good measure. The airbox cover will have John McGuinness' signature on it, and each bike will have a numbered plaque on its headstock.
Moreover, there will be Metzeler Racetec RR tires fitted, with the factory ones also provided to the new owner. Straight from Honda Accessories, the bike will get a 10-percent lighter carbon rear hugger, a rear seat cowl, a taller screen, and a carbon fiber front mudguard that is 38 percent lighter than stock (just 255 grams or about 8.2 oz).
The 30 lucky customers who will pay the OTR (on-the-road) price of GBP 30,000 (ca. $35,608) will also get a genuine Honda Accessories indoor body cover, a custom Fireblade garage mat, a 3D laser engraved crystal with a design of the special edition of the bike, and even the opportunity of a personal handover from John McGuinness MBE himself at the Honda Racing UK headquarters in Louth.
