Velocity Restorations 1973 Ford Bronco Is the Perfect Summer Cruiser

The Ford Bronco is the epitome of summer fun and careless attitude. You physically can’t get behind the wheel of one of these small off-roaders and not smile like a kid on the first day of summer break.
The Bronco was born at the hands of the genius Lee Iacocca with the sole purpose of competing with the Jeep CJ-5 and International Harvester Scout. When the first generation launched in 1965, it came with a few different body styles – a top-down version, a half-cab, and the one we know and love, the three-door wagon.
Out of the three, only the wagon survived, as the half-cab was perceived as weird and the roadster was really impractical. With that said, the Bronco did well for the first few years that it was on sale, but then it started to fade away. And by the second generation, it grew larger and lost the spirit of the carefree adventurer that it once was. The flop in sales can be attributed to a number of things, but the really spartan interior and the arrival of the Chevy Blazer were the main reasons why everything went downhill.
After a 25-year hiatus in production, Ford came up with a new generation, and the Bronco shot up in popularity. Everyone wants a piece of it – and why wouldn’t you? Just imagine yourself cruising by the beach in the summer with a couple of surfboards in the back and not a worry in the world.
If you fancy that, there is no better place to go than Velocity Restorations. They specialize in building Broncos, among a few other models, and you can get every little bit of tech and modern goodness in an old-school package with impressive quality.
They just took to Instagram to announce another one of their beauties is up for sale. They impeccably restored a 1973 Bronco called the “Midnight Edition.” This all-black beauty features a lot of goodies, including exclusive Billet components, JW speaker headlights, and special Method Racing Wheels just to name a few. Velocity didn’t release a lot of details on this beast, but, given past creations, we can expect a 5.0 Coyote engine, upgraded suspension, custom interior, fantastic build quality, and a pretty hefty price, but well deserved for how amazing of a creation this is.
I can already imagine myself cruising through California in this. How about you?
Out of the three, only the wagon survived, as the half-cab was perceived as weird and the roadster was really impractical. With that said, the Bronco did well for the first few years that it was on sale, but then it started to fade away. And by the second generation, it grew larger and lost the spirit of the carefree adventurer that it once was. The flop in sales can be attributed to a number of things, but the really spartan interior and the arrival of the Chevy Blazer were the main reasons why everything went downhill.
After a 25-year hiatus in production, Ford came up with a new generation, and the Bronco shot up in popularity. Everyone wants a piece of it – and why wouldn’t you? Just imagine yourself cruising by the beach in the summer with a couple of surfboards in the back and not a worry in the world.
If you fancy that, there is no better place to go than Velocity Restorations. They specialize in building Broncos, among a few other models, and you can get every little bit of tech and modern goodness in an old-school package with impressive quality.
They just took to Instagram to announce another one of their beauties is up for sale. They impeccably restored a 1973 Bronco called the “Midnight Edition.” This all-black beauty features a lot of goodies, including exclusive Billet components, JW speaker headlights, and special Method Racing Wheels just to name a few. Velocity didn’t release a lot of details on this beast, but, given past creations, we can expect a 5.0 Coyote engine, upgraded suspension, custom interior, fantastic build quality, and a pretty hefty price, but well deserved for how amazing of a creation this is.
I can already imagine myself cruising through California in this. How about you?