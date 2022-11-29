autoevolution
This 2007 Ducati Monster S4R Testastretta Boasts Low Mileage and a Myriad of Juicy Add-Ons

Naked bikes can get a lot wilder than the S4R or its beefier S4RS brother nowadays, but that doesn’t mean these machines aren’t great fun.
Take a look at this 2007 Ducati Monster S4R’s digital odo, and you’ll find that it rode less than 9k miles (14,000 km) during its whole 15-year lifespan. Under previous ownership, Il Mostro was honored with carbon fiber exhaust mufflers, a vented clutch cover, and an aftermarket tail tidy, as well as aluminum clip-on handlebars and a single bar-end mirror fitted on the left-hand side.

Earlier this year, the Bolognese titan got serviced with youthful spark plugs and timing belts, as well as a pair of Pirelli Diablo tires and replacement front brake rotors. This tasty S4R is getting ready to change hands on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until Wednesday, November 30! The highest of the six bids registered so far amounts to $6,500, but one can’t be sure whether it will meet the reserve.

Anyhow, let’s proceed with a quick overview of the motorcycle’s fundamentals for those who aren’t already up to speed. The Monster’s iconic trellis skeleton embraces a 998cc Testastretta L-twin with Marelli EFI technology, eight desmo valves, and a very healthy 11.4:1 compression ratio.

When the tachometer displays 9,500 rpm, the DOHC powerhouse is capable of generating up to 130 liquid-cooled ponies at the crank. On the other hand, a sizeable torque output of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be accomplished at 7,500 whirls per minute. This grunt travels to the rear chain-driven Marchesini hoop via a six-speed transmission and a dry clutch.

In order to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, Ducati’s beast will only require 3.1 ticks of the stopwatch. Its adjustable suspension comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks and a Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage. Stopping power is extracted from dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) brake discs at the front and a 245 mm (9.6-inch) module at the rear, all of which are paired with Brembo calipers.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

