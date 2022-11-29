Couple Transforms Nissan NV200 Van Into a Cute Little Camper

This inspiring couple combined their traveling and artistic passions into one cleverly-designed package: a Nissan NV200 van turned micro camper. Their rig might be compact, but it has an ingenious layout that allows them to enjoy most of the comforts of home.
Christy and Mike wanted to travel and play their music in various cities. To fulfill their dream, they needed a compact vehicle that they could use to move between locations. So they chose a Nissan NV200, which they converted into an adorable tiny camper. Now the couple is traveling full-time across the U.S. in their rig, which allows them to go wherever they want.
Their camper has a small kitchen, which includes a sink, a portable cooktop, and a chest-style fridge. They have some storage underneath the sink that they use for the dishes, coffee pot, and other necessary items. Above this area, they have a shelf. That’s where they keep spices and other items that don’t really have a place inside the vehicle, such as their vinyl record player or their books.
There’s even a removable table that can be used both inside and outside of the van. So whenever they want to enjoy the outdoors, they can take the table out and attach it to the kitchen counterop. They can even dine outside when it’s sunny or when it rains since the camper comes with an awning as well.
Their little RV includes a versatile living room that can be accessed both from the front and from the back. Although it’s a small area, it has everything their need, including a magnet attached to the wall for their tablet.
The living room is also equipped with a sofa that folds down into a bed. So whenever they want to turn this area into a sleeping space, they take out the aforementioned table and set up the bed. Recently, Christy and Mike offered a full tour of their rig to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can check out the clip attached below to find out more about them and their adorable Nissan NV200 van conversion.
