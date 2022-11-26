Forest River's Sandpiper Has Everything a Traveler Could Want and Then Some

A lot of mobile homes, tiny homes, and RVs are aimed at people who either want to get away from the rat race or just be able to travel without worrying about where they will sleep. However, that is not always the case, and some creations are aimed at a crowd seeking luxury and comfort in their travels.
Such a luxurious motorhome is the Forest River Sandpiper, which offers not just a hugely spacious interior but also a plethora of luxury touches. When climbing inside this RV, a fully equipped kitchen is the first thing in sight. It boasts a stove with an oven, a large fridge with an in-built freezer, numerous soft-closing storage cabinets, and an island sink with a foldable countertop as an additional prep area.
At the front of this luxurious RV is the living area, which can be converted into a guest bedroom thanks to two extendable sofas. It benefits from plenty of natural light that seeps through generously sized windows, an electric fireplace, and a 50-inch (127 cm) smart TV that can be lowered and hidden away when not in use. There is also a soundbar to help provide the perfect cinema experience.
When it comes to the living arrangement, two bedrooms are available. Both are situated in the rear and boast good headroom courtesy of a drop frame construction. The main floor bedroom has a king-size bed that can lift up to uncover additional storage area and a cabinet that can house both a washer and a dryer stacked on top of each other. There is also a loft with 35 inches (89 cm) of headroom that can comfortably sleep two adults and has its own variety of storage cabinets. Air conditioning is present here as well as in the lower bedroom and living area.
The bathroom is also decently roomy, with the cabinet-mounted sink with its countertop and the shower cabin both doing a great job of imitating a marble-laden design and giving off a luxurious vibe. Hot water won’t be a problem either, with a 60,000 BTU heater taking care of any demands the travelers might have. The upscale theme is completed by parquet flooring that covers every inch of the RV and the extensive use of light-colored wood.
However, the Sandpiper won’t come cheap, with a price tag just shy of $102,000 (€98,000), but it does offer a lot of RV for the money. It comes in at 43.5 feet (13.3m) in length, 8 feet (2.4m) in width, and has a staggering dry weight of 12,586 pounds (5,700kg).
