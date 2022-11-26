2,500-Mile Ducati 1199 Panigale R Wants to Show You What Life Is Like at 180 MPH

It may not be as advanced as the newer V4 R that every Ducatista dreams of, though it packs some serious punch, nonetheless.
The Ducati 1199 Panigale is one hell of a machine in its base trim, but things get way more succulent when it comes to the R-branded variant of 2014! Manufactured with WorldSBK homologation in mind, this unrelenting crotch rocket gets powered by means of a liquid-cooled 1,198cc Superquadro L-twin with titanium valves and connecting rods.
In addition, the DOHC motor features ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies, four valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 12.5:1. At a whopping 10,750 rpm, it’ll go about producing up to 195 fuel-injected stallions, and this herd is joined by a maximum torque output of 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) at around 9,000 revs.
For this brutal force to reach the rear forged Marchesini wheel, it must travel through a slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears. Ultimately, the whole procedure enables the Panigale R to hit speeds in excess of 180 mph (290 kph) when all its grunt is called into action.
With great power comes the need for beefy brakes that can cope with plenty of abuse, so Ducati’s warrior bears dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up front. At the rear end, there’s a 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor pinched by a twin-piston caliper.
One may find a full suite of electronically-adjustable Ohlins goodies taking care of suspension on both ends, namely TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX 30 forks up north and a TTX 36 monoshock down south. Before you take any fluids into consideration, the motorcycle weighs 362 pounds (164 kg).
Displaying just under 2,500 miles (4,000 km) on the clock, the specimen pictured in this article’s photo gallery is going under the hammer as we speak. The bidding process is taking place on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where those interested may register their best offers by December 2. Needless to say, the current bid of $6,100 won’t even come close to the reserve price set by the seller.
