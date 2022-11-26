The Bunkhouse Is a Beautiful 30-Ft Tiny Home That Pushes the Limits of Small Living

When people think about tiny houses on wheels, they usually imagine small dwellings that don’t offer any wiggle room to their owners. And while it’s true that there are tinies designed for a weekend getaway, you can also find some mobile habitats that seem to push the boundaries of tiny living. That’s the case of this beautiful 30-ft house on wheels, which comes with a main floor bedroom, a huge loft, a spacious bathroom, and a fully-equipped kitchen.