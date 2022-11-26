The Bunkhouse Is a Beautiful 30-Ft Tiny Home That Pushes the Limits of Small Living

This tiny was manufactured by the skilled team from Uncharted Tiny Homes, an Arizona-based builder that has more than a decade of experience in building and remodeling. Over the years, the skilled team from Uncharted has designed numerous models that are tailored to the customers’ needs and preferences. Some are small, while others sit on the bigger side, allowing small families to live in comfort.
The Bunkhouse is one of those tinies that doesn’t feel tiny at all. It’s the company’s most family-friendly model, including smart design solutions that maximize both function and style. The home sits on a triple-axle trailer. It measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide).
Although it might not sound like it’s a super spacious dwelling, this mobile habitat offers 310 sq ft (28.7 sq meters) of living space. The Bunkhouse comes with all the amenities you’d find in a traditional home, including a residential-sized bathroom, a well-equipped galley kitchen, a 12-ft (3.6-meter) sleeping loft that stretches over the kitchen and bathroom, and a downstairs bedroom.
It also comes with all the necessary appliances. It has a large stainless steel sink so you can easily wash the dishes, a four-burner propane cooktop, a hood range, and a refrigerator. The kitchen goes big on storage space as well. There are numerous cabinets and drawers that provide ample storage for the cookware and all the utensils. A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious. Inside, you’ll find a big shower, a vanity with storage underneath, and a standard toilet.
Above is the loft, which can be accessed via a set of wooden stairs. This area can function as a kids’ bedroom since it can easily fit two twin beds. It also has room for cabinets, closets, and even a small desk. Kids will also have plenty of space to play.
The Bunkhouse was specifically designed for small families, so it is loaded with all the necessities. Pricing for this stunning 30-ft (9.1-meter) home starts at $90,000. And just like every model designed by Uncharted Tiny Homes, it can be customized to fit the preferences of its future dwellers. So the cost can go up depending on the materials, finishes, storage options, and appliances chosen. You can take a look at the clip attached down below to see what the Bunkhouse may include. The model shown in the video is priced at $101,250.
