Max Verstappen Now Has a Brand-New NSX Type S, Courtesy of Honda

This year, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen secured another Formula 1 Championship. And, with all the prestige and status, he also received Honda’s most powerful series production car, the NSX Type S.
The 25-year old Dutch Formula 1 driver had a great season this year as well, as he secured his second World Championship, winning 15 out of the 22 races.
And that is a reason for joy for everyone both at Red Bull Racing, winners of the World Constructors’ Championship, but also for Honda. Although the Japanese car manufacturer withdrew as an entity from F1 after 2021, Red Bull Racing formed Red Bull Powertrains Limited to use its engines until the end of 2025 under a support agreement.
So, to celebrate Verstappen’s record-breaking season, Honda treated Verstappen to a $169,500 NSX Type S at the Honda Racing Thanks Day, held at Japan’s Motegi circuit. Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, also attended the event.
The Honda chairman Seiji Kuraishi shared his appreciation for Verstappen, thanking him for winning back-to-back world titles. Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe arrived behind the wheel of the car before handing over the keys to the grey NSX Type S to Verstappen.
The Honda NSX Type S (or Acura, as it's sold in the U.S.) was built in 350 units. Honda recently ended production of the model after finishing the 350 unit. The supercar is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and three electric motors, for a total system output of 600 horsepower (608 ps) and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque.
Honda claims it can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little under 3 seconds, with a top speed of 191 mph (307 kph).
After receiving it, Verstappen said: "It's an amazing car, so [I'm] very proud to receive it. Thank you very much." He didn't wait any longer and took his new car for a spin on the track.
