Yamaha XS650 Agnessa Adds Custom-Made Ingredients to the Vintage UJM Recipe

In a world teeming with custom bikes wrapped in a ton of black paint, be an Agnessa.
You might’ve already noticed that we have quite an affinity for the bespoke wonders built by Analog Motorcycles, and there’s a good chance you do, too. The work of Tony Prust and his crew has been showcased on autoevolution several times in the past, yet we never grow tired of bringing their masterpieces into the spotlight for you boys and girls to behold.
What you’re looking at here was once a stock Yamaha XS650 from 1979, but it calls itself Agnessa following the Analog treatment. Let’s start by inspecting the motorcycle’s 654cc parallel-twin mill, which was refurbished and subsequently fitted with Pamco electronic ignition hardware, K&N air filters, and tailor-made exhaust headers terminating in a pair of Cone Engineering silencers.
Billet aluminum valve, points, and stator covers also make an appearance, while the battery – now a modern EarthX unit – resides in a custom tray manufactured in-house. As far as the suspension mods are concerned, the Agnessa features lowered forks up front and dual Race Tech shock absorbers at the rear end. The XS650’s subframe was revised, then topped with a new seat pan built from scratch.
Atop this module sits a gorgeous blue saddle upholstered by Rod’s Designs, and the battery box we’ve mentioned earlier can be found underneath. Yamaha’s classic UJM saw its fuel tank retained, but it’s been repositioned to keep everything nice and level. The fenders were both trimmed and all bodywork components got cloaked in a stunning color scheme by Crown Auto Body.
In the cockpit area, one may see aftermarket instrumentation and a new handlebar, sporting underslung bar-end mirrors, Motogadget switches, and blue grip matching the saddle upholstery. Analog’s bike-modding connoisseurs installed Bates-style lighting goodies at both ends, as well as an m-Unit control module from Motogadget’s inventory. Lastly, retro-looking Firestone tires complete the transformation.
