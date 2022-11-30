This 1932 Ford Roadster Hot Rod Has Dings Here and There, but They Build Character

This 1932 Pete Henderson roadster-inspired hot rod barely has 11 hours to go until it will be sold off at a Bring a Trailer auction. At the time of writing, there are 17 bids, with the last one going for $33,000. It features a steel bodywork finished in matte black, but just as important, it's running on a 296ci (4.8-liter) Mercury flathead V8. It was originally bought in 2011 and is now up for grabs in Georgia.
It comes equipped with a three-speed manual transmission, 16" wire wheels painted with typical but mesmerizing white on the sides, it has a rumble seat, a louvered hood to get that pesky Georgia heat out, hydraulic drum brakes, Lincoln-Zephyr carburetors, a Wieand hi-rise intake manifold, a dual-coil distributor, and a swan floor shifter.
Furthermore, it has bucket headlights, a polished windshield frame, and of course, era-appropriate taillights. One important note any potential buyer should know before pulling the trigger on this gem is that the owner replaced the lower body panels in the past. Another and arguably more important detail is that when you look hard enough at the exterior you'll notice some drilled holes, dings, and dents.
Circling back to its 16" wheels for a second, supposedly, they have been sourced from a 1935 Ford. Furthermore, the drum brakes also belonged to a 1940s Ford, according to the auction's description. The tires, however, are Firestone Deluxe Champion whitewalls. The seats come in brown vinyl, and the wheel is a banjo-style DeLuxe.
It also has an engine-turned instrument bezel, rubber mats, and lap seatbelts, but no headrests. The lack of the former might be problematic in some cases if you want to avoid whiplash. You wouldn't want to be rear-ending at a red light, so buyer beware.
It features a 90-mph speedometer with no digits for kilometers, but that would translate to 145 kph. As for the exhaust system, it's custom-made. There was also an oil leak mentioned. The roadster only has 1,600 miles (2,575 km) on the odometer.
Furthermore, it has bucket headlights, a polished windshield frame, and of course, era-appropriate taillights. One important note any potential buyer should know before pulling the trigger on this gem is that the owner replaced the lower body panels in the past. Another and arguably more important detail is that when you look hard enough at the exterior you'll notice some drilled holes, dings, and dents.
Circling back to its 16" wheels for a second, supposedly, they have been sourced from a 1935 Ford. Furthermore, the drum brakes also belonged to a 1940s Ford, according to the auction's description. The tires, however, are Firestone Deluxe Champion whitewalls. The seats come in brown vinyl, and the wheel is a banjo-style DeLuxe.
It also has an engine-turned instrument bezel, rubber mats, and lap seatbelts, but no headrests. The lack of the former might be problematic in some cases if you want to avoid whiplash. You wouldn't want to be rear-ending at a red light, so buyer beware.
It features a 90-mph speedometer with no digits for kilometers, but that would translate to 145 kph. As for the exhaust system, it's custom-made. There was also an oil leak mentioned. The roadster only has 1,600 miles (2,575 km) on the odometer.