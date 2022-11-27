2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Auction Proceeds Will Go to the Gary Sinise Foundation

This 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition is hitting the auction block on January 4. The winning bid will go towards the Gary Sinise Foundation, which aims to help defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. It's one of the many stars from the Mecum Auctions event and will be offered at no reserve.
First off, let's see what lies beneath this special edition's hood. If you were to pop it open, you would find a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. On a good day, it's able to deliver no less than 330 horsepower (334 ps) with 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. Also, this 4x4 beauty comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Bronco was originally donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation by Sunbelt Rentals. If you haven't heard of the latter, it's an American equipment and tools rental provider and has been sponsoring the foundation for many years.
A lot of custom designs went into this First Edition, making it even more special. For example, Foose Design, an automotive and product design company started way back in 1984 by Chip Foose, made custom graphics for this vehicle, along with the Challenge Coin motif. The interior is made with black leather-trimmed vinyl, and Absurd T-Shirts Embroidery is behind the Gary Sinise Foundation logos embroidered into the headrests.
King Shocks, another renowned company for its premium merch, provided the custom coilover suspension. The Bronco has also been fitted with Fuel Off-Road wheels and tires, a Magnaflow custom black ceramic-coated exhaust system, and comes in a First Edition-exclusive Lightning Blue paint job.
It's practically brand new, with only 90 miles (145 km) on its odometer, and it boasts the Sasquatch Package. It also has the terrain management system from the G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) modes like Eco, Sport, Normal, Mud/Ruts, Slippery, Sand/Snow, Rock Crawl, and Baja.
