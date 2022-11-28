Rigorously Restored 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R Will Surely Tickle Your Fancy

Few are those who wouldn’t be stupefied to have such a handsome vintage pearl in their garage.
Right after it was purchased by the present-day owner about 18 years ago, this 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R saw its twin-cylinder powerhouse fitted with fresher Amal carburetors and a Tri-Spark electronic ignition setup. Moreover, a new drive chain was installed around 2008, while the OEM shocks have been swapped with higher-spec aftermarket units from Emgo.
Later on, the motorcycle’s gas tank got cleaned, sealed, and repainted to keep things looking tidy. Its fueling system received modern lines and petcocks in 2019, which is when a youthful battery and new coils have also been installed. The clutch plates and springs were replaced, and a valve adjustment was recently performed for good measure.
Triumph’s classic jaw-dropper is put in motion by a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin that works in conjunction with a wet clutch and a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox. The air-cooled power source has a compression ratio of 8.5:1, two valves per cylinder, and 46 ponies on tap. When it makes contact with the ground, this force can ultimately result in a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph).
Embracing the Bonneville’s powertrain hardware is a semi-double cradle frame made of tubular steel, and front-end suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks with hydraulic damping. A twin-leading shoe drum takes care of braking up north, along with a single-leading shoe module at the rear. Prior to receiving any fluids, the antique British icon will tip the scales at just 364 pounds (165 kg).
The breathtaking 1969 MY T120R pictured above is currently looking for a new home on Bring a Trailer, where you can place your bids at no reserve within the next four days (until December 2). As of now, one would be required to spend about six grand in order to best the top bidder, but we’ve reasons to doubt this will be the case for much longer.
