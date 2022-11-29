Dover White 1965 BMW R27 With 11K Miles and Matching Numbers Loves a Good Bit of Patina

Stylistically speaking, the sixties really were a golden age for the motorcycles made by BMW.
This mouth-watering 1965 BMW R27 has remained in the same family for approximately five decades, three of which have been spent in storage. According to its five-digit analog counter, the classic Bavarian saw just under 11k miles (18,000 km) of tarmac since the day it left the factory.
In 2021, Motorrad’s single-cylinder beauty was subjected to a revitalizing service that involved flushing the motor oil and final drive fluid, optimizing valve clearances, and adjusting the brakes. New fuel lines have also been installed during the overhaul, along with a fresh sump gasket and replacement taillight bulbs. The motorcycle’s chromed exhaust was repaired, and its ignition points were subsequently serviced.
Housed within the Beemer’s double cradle frame is a four-stroke 247cc thumper featuring Bing carburetion hardware, two valves, and 8.2:1 compression. At 7,400 rpm, the air-cooled engine will feed 18 ponies to a four-speed transmission, which is accompanied by a dry single-plate clutch and an enclosed driveshaft.
When it reaches the rear 18-inch hoop, this power can translate into speeds of up to 81 mph (130 kph). Braking is achieved through a traditional drum unit on each end, both measuring 160 mm (6.3 inches) in diameter. Now that we’ve talked about what makes the R27 go and stop, let’s have a gander at its suspension.
At the front, the vintage gem is supported by leading-link Earles forks, while a pair of oil-pressure shock absorbers hold up its southernmost section. Curb weight comes in at just 357 pounds (162 kg), and the bike’s fuel chamber can hold four gallons (15 liters) of juice when full.
The ‘65 MY R27 we’ve just looked at is preparing to change hands for the very first time since 1973, awaiting your bids on Bring a Trailer until December 1! Even if there’s no reserve price set by the seller, you still won’t get away with snatching this Bavarian pearl for cheap, as one would need at least $8k to outdo the top bidder for the time being.
