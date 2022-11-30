2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Order Book Opens in the UK, Deliveries Kicking Off Next Spring

Ford has launched a new well-equipped trim level of the 2023 Ranger that bridges the gap between the Wildtrak and Raptor. It is know as the Ranger Platinum, and it’s currently on sale in Australia and several European countries, including the United Kingdom.
Priced from £44,400 ($53,223), before tax, and with deliveries expected to commence from late spring, 2023 Ford Ranger Platinum will enter production next March, and uses a familiar turbodiesel engine, shared with other SUVs and America’s F-150 pickup.
With 3.0 liters in displacement, the V6 produces 240 ps (237 hp / 177 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. It is hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive, and it is said to feature reengineered mounts, as well as adaptive shift scheduling for the gearbox, to reduce noise and vibration. The model has a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs) and a payload exceeding one ton (2,205 lbs).
A silk chrome finish, new grille, and different 20-inch wheels, with high-gloss ebony detailing, are some of the traits of the Ranger Platinum. Furthermore, it has matrix LED headlamps, signature DRLs, standard roof rails, soft-close tailgate, and rear privacy windows, and it is only available as a five-seater, in the double cab body style.
In the cabin, it sports leather upholstery, both perforated and quilted, and brings heated and cooled front seats with ten-way power adjustment. Dual screens, each one 12 inches in diagonal, are found inside too, one for the infotainment system, and the other replacing the traditional gauges. Ford also mentions the wireless charging pad, eight-speaker audio by B&O, and a few other things.
In addition to the already generous list of safety gizmos found on the Wildtrak, the Platinum adds a few more, such as the Lane Change Warning & Aid, Blind Spot Information with Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage, Active Park Assist with Park Out Assist, and 360-degree camera system, all of them offered as standard.
