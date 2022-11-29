2023 Ford Ranger Platinum 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Announced for Europe and Australia

The news about the fresh Ranger iteration is starting to pile up, it seems. Early in November, Ford of Australia announced the subtle updates designed for the 2023.5 model year in the land Down Under. Over there, the 2023.5 Ranger will start production in March next year with upgrades across the range but also slightly more expensive than before.Meanwhile, a few days later, Ford of Europe finally kicked off the first customer deliveries of the new generation Ranger across the Old Continent. As previously announced, the inaugural trim is none other than the mighty Raptor, ready to tackle any off-road scenario. But wait, as there is more good news across both regions.The Blue Oval company has concurrently announced the first details and partial regional pricing for the new Ford Ranger Platinum trim, dubbed as the range-topping version of the best-selling mid-size pickup truck. Naturally, it strives to “set a new standard for luxury in the segment,” and is keen to combine the “capability and versatility of Ranger with unique styling and premium features.”Ford announced the availability details regarding the new Ranger Platinum for both the European and Australian regions. On the Old Continent, the new grade is already available for order from the moment of introduction, although “deliveries to European customers (are only) expected from late spring 2023.” There are no pricing details just yet, though.Meanwhile, in the land Down Under, customers need to wait a little longer, as the Ranger Platinum will only go into production starting in April next year (for the 2023.5 model year), with first dealer arrivals set for May 2023. Alas, we do know the pricing quotation here, as the new flagship trim level kicks off at a “recommended Manufacturer List Price” of AUD 76,990 ($51,728 at the current exchange rate). By the way, both regional versions will share the same powertrain, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, with 247 hp for Australia and 237 hp for Europe.