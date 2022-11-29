Bugatti W16 Mistral Acts Like a Total Prince in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Bugatti continues to put the spotlight on its latest and final road-going hyper sports car packing the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, the Mistral, which is currently on a tour in the Middle East.
It recently made its way to the region, touching down in the United Arab Emirates, and now, it has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it made its first stop in Riyadh, at the King Abdullah Financial District, whose surroundings of towering buildings around a natural green riverbed “perfectly embody the philosophy” of this model, Bugatti says.
“Saudi Arabia continues to grow as a vibrant hub for international trade, and as it grows so too does the enthusiasm for the hyper sports cars of Molsheim,” said the company’s Regional Director for Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “For many years, the residents of the Kingdom have admired the incomparable heritage, craftsmanship, and performance of Bugatti, and we’re honored to be able to bring our ultimate roadster to the Kingdom for a rare glimpse at this incomparable car.”
Subsequent to having its pictures taken in various locations in the metropolis, the W16 Mistral ended up in the Bugatti Riyadh showroom, operated by SAMACO Automotive, the automaker’s official partner in the country. This is one of their newest showrooms in the world, and it will allow those close to the Molsheim brand to check out the W16 Mistral first hand. And it will be a rare opportunity to see it in person, as production will be capped at 99 units, and all of them have already been spoken for, despite kicking off at €5 million ($5.2 million) each, excluding tax.
Shown to the world in August at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, part of the Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti W16 Mistral doesn’t look like the Chiron at all, even if it is the same car beneath the skin, as it kind of sends Maserati MC20 Cielo vibes. It was named after a wind in the South of France and features the famous quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, in the same configuration as the one found in the Chiron Super Sport and Super Sport 300+, namely 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque.
“Saudi Arabia continues to grow as a vibrant hub for international trade, and as it grows so too does the enthusiasm for the hyper sports cars of Molsheim,” said the company’s Regional Director for Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “For many years, the residents of the Kingdom have admired the incomparable heritage, craftsmanship, and performance of Bugatti, and we’re honored to be able to bring our ultimate roadster to the Kingdom for a rare glimpse at this incomparable car.”
Subsequent to having its pictures taken in various locations in the metropolis, the W16 Mistral ended up in the Bugatti Riyadh showroom, operated by SAMACO Automotive, the automaker’s official partner in the country. This is one of their newest showrooms in the world, and it will allow those close to the Molsheim brand to check out the W16 Mistral first hand. And it will be a rare opportunity to see it in person, as production will be capped at 99 units, and all of them have already been spoken for, despite kicking off at €5 million ($5.2 million) each, excluding tax.
Shown to the world in August at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, part of the Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti W16 Mistral doesn’t look like the Chiron at all, even if it is the same car beneath the skin, as it kind of sends Maserati MC20 Cielo vibes. It was named after a wind in the South of France and features the famous quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, in the same configuration as the one found in the Chiron Super Sport and Super Sport 300+, namely 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque.