The Original Ford GT: American Muscle With a Mid-Engine Twist

Long before the Chevrolet Corvette switched to a mid-engine setup, the Ford Motor Company reinvented the GT40 as a road-going car. Not just any car, but a supercar-challenging land missile that used to retail at far less than what Ferrari charged for the sharp-looking Enzo. As if great value for money wasn’t enough, the first-generation GT was – and still is – an exotic despite its F-150 SVT Lightning-based supercharged V8.