2024 Ford Mustang Window Sticker Reveals 450 HP for the GT, Expect More Than 480 HP

“Ford Authority has gotten its hands on a Monroney label” for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, which reads 450 horsepower for the fourth-generation Coyote V8. The window sticker is for a Premium equipment group fastback equipped with the manual tranny and Performance Package.
Look closer, and you’ll notice that said window sticker also reads “vehicle not for sale.” Ford Authority doesn’t mention this detail in their story, nor did they notice SYNC 3 written on the Moroney label. The problem is, the S650 is confirmed to feature a Mustang-specific version of SYNC 4.
Most likely a pre-production prototype, the car for which this sticker was printed actually makes at least 480 horsepower. When asked about the GT’s output during the launch event, chief engineer Edwin Krenz said that “we got a competitor sitting at 485, and I don’t like to be second.” He’s obviously referring to the 392-engined Dodge Challenger, which is going the way of the dodo with every other Challenger after model year 2023.
Krenz further confirmed more than 500 horsepower from the Dark Horse, which is a muscled-up GT with connecting rods from the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 of the S550-generation Shelby GT500. As for what makes the Coyote in the seventh-generation Mustang different from the Coyote in the S550, the answer comes in the guise of dual throttle bodies.
The engine control unit is said to be a little more restrictive, thus limiting aftermarket tuning. On the upside, Fathouse Fabrications of Indiana has already teased a twin-turbo package with at least 1,000 ponies on deck.
Rather than a free-breathing V6 such as the 3.7-liter Cyclone of the pre-facelift S550, the S650 will feature the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo. Redesigned where it matters, the force-fed powerplant will come exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission in this application.
