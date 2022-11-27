1966 Ford Bronco Roadster Looks Right at Home in California, Offered at No Reserve

Simply called Base, the base trim level of the 2023 Ford Bronco comes with loads of standard features. We currently take air conditioning, touchscreen infotainment, and cruise control for granted. Back in the ‘60s, on the other hand, the most basic of specifications was really basic.
The 1966 Ford Bronco in the featured clip and photo gallery is a testament to how little came standard back then. Currently located in Santa Barbara, chassis number U13FL732313 is one of merely 5,000 examples produced in total. A collector’s piece acquired by the current owner in 2012, the open-top cruiser was reportedly refurbished by the previous owner.
Pictured on 15-inch steelies with polished covers and 215/75 rubber boots from BFGoodrich, this Bronco doesn’t have doors or a top even though Ford used to offer vinyl doors and a vinyl top as optional extras.
U13 in the vehicle identification number designates the Roadster, the F engine code refers to the 170-ci sixer, L means that it was built in Michigan, and 732313 refers to August 1965. An early model from the Bronco’s first year of production, this fellow stands out in the crowd with the help of red paint complementing the white front grille and chrome bumpers.
Equipped with drum brakes on every corner and Dualmatic manually-locking front hubs, the no-frills Bronco further sweetens the deal with silver vinyl on the front bucket seats, lap belts for both of them, a spare tire in the cargo area, plus a locking glovebox. Offered on Bring a Trailer at no reserve, U13FL732313 had its battery replaced in 2021.
Last year, it also received fresh oil and a replacement oil filter. Offered on dealer consignment with a clean title in the owner’s name, this lovely thing won’t set your mind ablaze with its performance.
Merely 89 net horsepower from a 2.8-liter six isn’t impressive, especially in combination with a column-shifted manual box with three forward ratios, but it's good enough for cruising down to the beach.
Now indicating just over 76,000 miles (122,310 kilometers) on the clock, the Bronco Roadster presently sits on a high bid of $21,000 after seven offers.
The auction will end Saturday, December 3rd.
