World, It’s Time We Got This Mysterious 1964 Ford Galaxie Back on the Road
While Ford Galaxie doesn’t necessarily enjoy the same popularity as the Mustang, the car still managed to build a very solid fanbase, especially in the States.

Produced between 1958 and 1974 in the United States, the Galaxie actually continued to be offered until 1983 in certain markets, such as Brazil, where its sales continued to be rather strong.

But when it comes to Ford’s home market, the Galaxie was supposed to compete against Chevrolet’s very successful Impala, and everybody knows the battle was extremely fierce. In many ways, Impala pretty much won the war, as it dominated this category during the ‘60s.

In 1965, Impala sales surpassed the 1 million unit threshold, therefore becoming the first nameplate in the United State to reach this milestone after World War II.

But as a rival to the Impala, the Galaxie too came with a very intriguing offering. The first generation, for example, was based on an approach similar to the Impala, as Ford tried to appeal to as many buyers as possible with a wide range of engines. The base unit was a 223 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder, while the top choice was a 352 (5.8-liter) V8.

Enter this 1964 Galaxie barn find.

As you can see in the photos shared on eBay by seller 777050, this Galaxie exhibits the typical barn dust. Sadly, it misses all the essential details, so at the end of the day, the car is just as mysterious as it gets.

Because it fails to answer all the important questions, this Galaxie could eventually become a hard sell – this could actually be one of the main reasons no bids have been received so far.

The car obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, most likely after many years of sitting, but on the other hand, it’s far from becoming a rust bucket either. And this is good news for anyone planning a full restoration, especially because a car this old typically comes with plenty of metal damage, especially on the floors and in the trunk.

Unfortunately, we know nothing about the engine. While the powerplant is still there, an in-person inspection is absolutely mandatory if you want to figure out all the details, though you shouldn’t be too surprised if the engine is already locked up. Hopefully, it turns over by hand, so don’t forget to have it checked by a professional mechanic.

Otherwise, despite being a very intriguing barn find, this Galaxie looks like a doable project. It’ll certainly require plenty of work to deal with what the many years of sitting have caused, but at the end of the day, it’s one of the most solid 1964 examples we’ve seen lately. The interior, for instance, comes in surprising shape, but the first thing it’d need is a thorough wash. Once cleaned up, the cabin should exhibit its current condition in a more straightforward manner, especially because it doesn’t seem to require any major repairs.

The eBay listing summary claims the odometer currently indicates just a little over 24,000 miles (about 38,600 kilometers), and if this number is accurate, then what we have here is a very rare low-mileage surprise. This could also be a sign that the car has been parked for a really long time.

The price, however, could be quite an issue. Given the lack of details, it’s hard to tell if the $5,000 starting bid is fair or not, so your best option is to reach out to the seller and ask for more information. If you want to see the car live, it’s parked in Ventura, California.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

