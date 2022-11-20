'67 Ford Galaxie With a Little Dealer Add-On Is a Sad Story of Automotive Decay

Old cars remind us of our mortality, especially those in a scrap yard, abandoned, buried under a mound of forgetfulness and neglect. Look at the video and tell me wrong: the '67 Ford Galaxie 500 was a star 55 years ago. Still, there's nothing of cosmic proportions about the decrepit coupe except its misery.
There are good examples of 1967 superstars, like the extra-rare Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with a contour bench front seat. On the other hand, there is this poor dying Ford. The engine is still in its place, although the Youtuber that found it in a Texas junkyard (no exact or approximate location given) would not consider it project-worthy.
The drive shaft is gone, the tank is in the trunk, and the interior is vandalized. The odometer reads 97,155 miles (156,355 kilometers), and the registration sticker says the car was last seen driving in '94. The Ford has an interesting detail – the dealer-installed air conditioning unit. Somebody must have had a special relationship with this automobile back when the Galaxie and TLC were good friends.
Drum brakes, an automatic gearbox, Fenton Super Shark alloy wheels, bench seats all-around, and a 390 big block. The fastback two-door hardtop barely shows off the Raven Black paint scheme on the roof and trunk that once beautifully complemented the Burnt Amber livery. This Galaxie 500 must have been a sight back in its prime when it fought hard to steer America's attention away from the Chevrolet Impala.
With its two-barrel carburetor, the 390 CID V8 (6.0-liter) engine put out 270 hp and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) of torque. The big bent in the front grille imbued it with a touch of sportiness, and the three-on-the-tree automatic gearbox was the
Unfortunately, it ran out of luck sometime in the mid-'90s and ended up in the graveyard, looking like it does today. I agree with the YouTuber that rain makes this Galaxie look better. However, even if this '67 Ford is with all four wheels in the grave, it's not entirely hopeless. We have seen far worse-looking automobiles that got a second chance at stardom.
There is a reason why we love old cars: they have a soul. They're not just a pile of metal and some glass and tapestry; they live, age, and gather life stories. We love them because of their likeness to us – there's something that we can relate to when we look in (their) mirror.
