Big-Block 1968 Dodge Charger Flexes Wrecked Roof, Great Bottom, Begs for Full Restoration

For Charger fans, restoring a classic model is, without a doubt, a very fulfilling experience, especially when the car comes with many options or a rare configuration.
The excitement goes through the roof when you see a Dodge Charger rising from its own ashes, mostly after sitting for a very long time and therefore getting close to rust-bucket condition.
This is almost the case with this 1968 Charger.
As you can tell from the photos shared on eBay by seller srebuild, this 1968 Charger has clearly been parked for many years, so the rust has taken its toll already.
But what’s more concerning, on the other hand, is the damage the car appears to exhibit, with the roof almost completely wrecked. Sure, the bottom looks great, and it could be used as a solid starting point for a restoration, but thoroughly inspecting everything on this Charger should be a priority of all potential buyers.
The car was born as a high-optioned model, so it rolled off the assembly lines with air conditioning, power steering, bucket seats, and so on.
Furthermore, it was originally a big-block car, but it’s not hard to figure out what’s happening under the roof right now. The Charger no longer has an engine or a transmission, as both are long gone right now.
In many ways, this Charger could end up becoming a very intriguing restomod, especially if done right, but on the other hand, I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised to see it becoming a donor.
The good news is the Charger could end up selling for cheap, though no information has been offered on the reserve. The auction received close to 30 bids in just a few hours online, with the top offer now at $1,500 – of course, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price needs to go for this Charger to find a new owner.
