Tesla Museum Exhibition Opens With the Addition of Some Never Seen Before Footage

It was only a matter of time before the folks at the Petersen Automotive Museum along Museum Row on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, would find room in their massive building for a Tesla exhibit.
That time eventually came and the opening of the exhibit-"Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution" opened yesterday November 19. A sold-out business-casual crowd paid $100 for general admission and $199 for VIP tickets that included food and drinks and access to a penthouse area for the Hiso folks.
The exhibit traces the origins of the company back to its days as a struggling start up to the global electric vehicle giant the company has become. Petersen says the exhibit explores the variety of the products offered by Tesla and the breadth of its manufacturing capabilities.
As the tweet below points out, the exhibit includes never-before seen footage taken by Tesla's marketing team prior to the release of Track Mode.
Teslacorsa was established to enable Tesla owners to experience the performance capabilities of Tesla vehicles in a controlled professionally managed racetrack environment. There are currently three Teslacorsa tracks-two in California and one in Salzburg, Austria.
Track Mode first appeared via an over-the-air software update back in 2018. The mode allows Tesla owners to manually adjust how the car behaves when driving, leading to better handling and accelration specifically, when cornering. Track Mode is only available on Performance Model 3s.
It has not been made public where the footage had been hiding since early-2018 nor the significance it plays in the overall scope of the exhibit. Nonetheless, the folks at Unplugged Performance seem thrilled that the footage resurfaced and is included in the exhibit.
Petersen has not said if the Tesla exhibit will be a permanent fixture at the museum in its initial state or be pared down to make way for other feature exhibition openings.
Really happy some of this footage got used! Tesla’s marketing team came out to TeslaCorsa to film prior to Track Mode release. This Tesla filmed footage has never been seen in public before. It is part of Tesla’s exhibit at the Petersen Museum. https://t.co/lIYPLBGxY0— UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) November 20, 2022