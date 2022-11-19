Massive Tesla Recall Nabs 321,000 U.S. Model 3s and Model Ys, See If Yours Is Afflicted

It's been a crazy last few months for all three of Elon Musk's privately owned megacompanies. But in the background, happening more or less concurrently with all the drama with Twitter is a potentially problematic recall of over 300,000 Teslas.
The reason why, at least as first reported by Reuters, an issue described as "ail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate." At a time when parts of the American Northeast are experiencing record-breaking extreme winter weather, that's a sobering prospect. Safe to say, you need your tail lights to work when the driver behind you can't see more than a few feet in front of them.
This all comes not long after around 30,000 Tesla Model Xs in the U.S. Domestic Market were recalled for that ever-terrifying little gremlin of faulty airbags. According to information relayed to Reuters via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers, at the bare minimum, "2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles." Further updates on other Tesla Models, either affected by or safe from this recall, will be provided as soon as they're disclosed.
For now, Tesla has reported it's working on a range-wide firmware update that can mediate the internal software bug until the recall can be properly addressed via Tesla service centers if need be. Meanwhile, this most recent Tesla recall brings the total to 19 different infractions this year, according to the NHTSA.
That's a total of 3.7 million vehicles. Granted, that's only ten percent or so of some of the more notable General Motors recall scandals of the early to mid-2010s. But even so, it's easy to see how Tesla's one-of-a-kind brand image and outspoken, the eccentric leading man certainly amplifies the intensity of Tesla's recalls to the same level of the spotlight as the 30 million or so units GM recalled back in 2014. But hey, it could be worse. We could be talking about Twitter instead.
