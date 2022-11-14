What Made a Tesla Model Y Speed Up For 2.6 Km Until Killing Two People in China?

CNEVPost translated an interview Dahe Daily had with the driver – identified only as Zhan. According to him, the issue started when he didn’t manage to park the car. It was November 5, 6:42 AM local time (if the time on the camera was correct), when the former 55-year-old truck driver felt the brake pedal was really hard. Zhan noted that the Model Y has a regeneration mode that usually stops the car, but said it did not work at that time.
Still trying to get his EV to stop, Zhan pressed the park (P) button on the gear selection lever. That was when the Model Y started to accelerate. As the EV would not stop, he had to get back on the road. A motorcycle had just passed the Model Y, and Zhan had to “instinctively” deviate from it.
Unfortunately, Zhan hit a motorcycle traveling in the same direction before finding the obstacle that would help him stop the vehicle. This first crash happened after the EV ran around 1.2 km (0.75 mi). The rider died at the scene, and we can see in the videos that the right side of the Tesla is damaged. Reports of a punctured left front tire from that point on seem to be incorrect: the footage also shows it was the right tire that blew.
After hitting the motorcycle, the Model Y lost the right front tire hubcap and knocked a bicycle coming in the opposite direction, which can be seen in the video shared by 9 News Australia. This bike rider did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The trike driver was heavily injured. It was a miracle that only three people got hurt, one of them being Zhan. He said he was conscious all the way until hitting the trike. Someone removed him from his Model Y, and he regained consciousness in a store when he asked about the people he hit. Zhan’s rescuers told him not to worry and that he needed to go to a hospital quickly.
Tesla has a different story to tell. According to the EV maker, the car did not present any malfunction. The crash would be Zhan’s responsibility because he would have stepped on the accelerator pedal for a long time, even at 100% of its capacity at some times. Tesla also claims that the driver never pressed the brakes. Pictures from public cameras show that this is not true: the brake lights are clearly on on at least one occasion without any obstacles ahead, which helps to discard automatic emergency braking (AEB). Zhan said he was “stepping on it and then releasing it, then continuing to step on it and then releasing it, all the way,” which may explain why there are times in the video when the brake lights are off.
The EV maker has also been accused several times in China of sudden unintended acceleration (SUA). Jason Hughes, the Tesla Hacker, said that this is impossible in a Tesla, but another possibility for the issue emerged: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC). The Chinese government forced Tesla to add a sound when TACC was activated because drivers would often turn it on instead of putting the car in drive (D). If the previously set speed were higher than the one in which the Tesla was driving, the EV would accelerate pretty fast. Zhan said his car accelerated after he pressed the P button. What if he inadvertently moved the lever down?
The Chinese government already said it would find an independent forensic company to inspect Zhan’s Model Y. Whoever they are, they may find it helpful to contact the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI), which decrypted Tesla’s data storage system and discovered that the company only shares what it reputes as convenient. The Chaozhou fatal crash is tragic, and tragedies tend to be utterly inconvenient for companies involved with them.
