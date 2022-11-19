It Rained in the UK, So Drivers Test Their Cars' Amphibious Capabilities at Rufford Ford

The infamous spot in Nottinghamshire, UK, has flooded once again. Rufford Mill Ford is known for seldomly providing bystanders with a show. Drivers get excited about the prospect of showering watchers but fail to realize that their cars’ internals aren’t all waterproof. And it all ends badly for some.
Rufford Mill Ford is slowly turning into an international attraction. It is not a particularly interesting spot for tourists. It has some history, but it’s not something you would absolutely have to include in your travel itinerary.
But a simple ford and many youngsters with cameras and YouTube accounts managed to give this area a special status. Locals also join them in seeing what drivers can do when they are met with a generous body of water. So, if you happen to find yourself in the area, an audience might be awaiting.
This time wasn’t any different. After a rainy couple of days, the Rainworth stream increased in size. The shallow place where cars would normally cross without any issues was filled with water. Given that it is right next to the former mill (now an events venue), it provided people with a place to watch what drivers were doing. And they were given a show!
Drama was delivered in bucket loads. It did not disappoint. An Audi A7 owner is the first videotaped victim. He almost made it through, but the water still got the car. Even the cabin got wet because the driver didn’t manage to leave the ford without being towed away.
Surprisingly, a delivery driver also managed to get his VW work van stuck in the middle of the ford. A similar fate is shared by an Audi Q3 driver. Fortunately, both of them received help. But since the electronics failed on the Audi, the parking brake remained on. The crossover SUV had to be pulled out of the ford with the rear wheels locked up.
A Tesla Model 3 is also courageous enough to accelerate while crossing the ford but makes it out just fine. The driver even salutes those recording.
Now watch the video down below to see the entire thing, and don’t forget to always go through water at an appropriate speed and with caution. If it seems too deep, it’s better to avoid it.
