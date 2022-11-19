Tesla Updated the Safety Score, Now You Should Avoid Driving at Night

Tesla uses its in-car monitoring software called the Safety Score Beta to evaluate which owners get access to Full Self-Driving Beta (if they choose to pay for it) and to determine the insurance premium for those that buy the company’s product. Now it added a new rule – don’t drive too much at night.
Tesla’s Safety Score Beta 1.2 added six new changes, which could impact a lot of the company’s customers. Since this assessment of your driving behavior is used for establishing the premium you must pay for Tesla Insurance and determining if you qualify for FSD Beta, they might matter a lot.
The first and most important update is the one regarding “Late Night Driving.” This factor has just been added and measures how often you drive between 10 PM and 4 AM. Consistently being out during this 6-hour interval “will lead to a lower Safety Score,” according to the company’s official explanations.
“Late Night Driving” measures the number of seconds Tesla owners spend driving at night and divides it by the number of seconds spent behind the wheel during the whole day. If the drive session is longer, then the score will be updated based on the data recorded on the day when the trip ends. This new factor’s value in the Safety Score formula is limited to 29.3%. It will be considered even if you have Autopilot on.
The American EV maker recommends its customers avoid driving between 10 PM and 4 AM by planning trips in advance. It assessed that during this six-hour window, “a dangerous driving environment” could be encountered more often.
Tesla also increased the transparency of the Safety Score by adding a timeline that can show when a certain event impacted your monitoring result. However, there will not be a location included for this.
The 1.2 version increased the grace period after Autopilot was disengaged from three seconds to five seconds. It also updated other safety factors and their measurements.
Tesla determines your Safety Score based on a complicated formula that takes into account all the safety factors and tries to mathematically predict how many incidents may happen per one million miles (1,609,344 kilometers) driven.
