Jaguar Land Rover Is Hiring Ex-Meta and Twitter Employees To Create "the Car of Tomorrow"

Jaguar Land Rover has up to 800 job openings available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, India, China, and Hungary for people with digital skills. They are looking for those who can help the company to become more data-driven and reimagine "the car of tomorrow." New job portals will be launched to aid the recruiting process.
Jaguar Land Rover released the career opportunity statement just this Friday, following the viral news about mass job redundancies at giant tech industry companies like Meta and Twitter. They will be offering hybrid working patterns, which means some will be able to work from home.
Openings are available in the Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electrification, Cloud Software, Data Science, and Machine Learning departments. The company is looking for these kinds of digital skills because it aims to become a "digital-first and data-driven organization."
Furthermore, they say these skills are vital for developing, building, and repairing Jaguar Land Rover's future generations of vehicles that will have to look beautiful and luxurious with modern designs or aesthetics. At the same time, they aim for the consumer to have a "fully connected experience." This last "staying connected" part is where a lot of digital capabilities are required for things like internet connectivity, user interface and experience, apps, update infrastructure, and so on.
Chief Information Officer Anthony Battle said, "We are further strengthening our data and digital skills base so we can deliver our Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039."
Moreso, David Nesbitt, the Digital Product Platform Director also claimed that they aim to create "some of the most digitally advanced vehicles ever seen." Other words like "true modern luxury experience" were spoken, so overall, it seems like Jaguar Land Rover has set its goals pretty high.
Openings are available in the Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electrification, Cloud Software, Data Science, and Machine Learning departments. The company is looking for these kinds of digital skills because it aims to become a "digital-first and data-driven organization."
Furthermore, they say these skills are vital for developing, building, and repairing Jaguar Land Rover's future generations of vehicles that will have to look beautiful and luxurious with modern designs or aesthetics. At the same time, they aim for the consumer to have a "fully connected experience." This last "staying connected" part is where a lot of digital capabilities are required for things like internet connectivity, user interface and experience, apps, update infrastructure, and so on.
Chief Information Officer Anthony Battle said, "We are further strengthening our data and digital skills base so we can deliver our Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039."
Moreso, David Nesbitt, the Digital Product Platform Director also claimed that they aim to create "some of the most digitally advanced vehicles ever seen." Other words like "true modern luxury experience" were spoken, so overall, it seems like Jaguar Land Rover has set its goals pretty high.