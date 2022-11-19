810-Mile 2014 Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Is a Matter of Vintage Aesthetics and Chrome Galore

It may not get you anywhere in too much of a hurry, but it’ll most definitely turn a bunch of heads on the way.
If chrome and classic looks are your cup of tea, then you’ve probably got a bit of an affinity for the Moto Guzzi V7 Racer. What we’re about to examine is a 2014 variant whose digital odometer shows 810 miles (1,300 km), and the numbered plaque mounted on its top clamp identifies it as #1,043.
Mandello del Lario’s beauty is going under the hammer equipped with a two-into-two Lafranconi exhaust system. You may find it among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your best offer at no reserve until Wednesday afternoon (November 23). For the time being, the highest bid is placed at just 5,100 bones.
The V7 Racer is powered by means of a longitudinally-mounted 744cc V-twin mill with two valves per cylinder head and Weber-Marelli fuel injection technology. At about 6,200 rpm, this liquid-cooled powerhouse is good for up to 50 crank-measured horses, while a maximum torque output of 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) will be summoned at 5,000 spins.
Traveling to the rear hoop through a five-speed gearbox and a driveshaft, the oomph can ultimately translate into a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). Moto Guzzi’s retro-style cafe racer employs a double cradle frame in its construction, and the said skeleton is made of ALS steel.
In terms of suspension hardware, the V7 bears 40 mm (1.6-inch) telescopic Marzocchi forks at the front and adjustable Bitubo shocks with piggyback reservoirs at the other end. Up north, stopping power is provided by a drilled 320 mm (12.6-inch) disc and a four-piston caliper from Brembo.
Have a quick gander out back, and you’ll be finding a single 260 mm (10.2-inch) brake rotor mated to a twin-piston caliper. Finally, the Guzzi boasts a sizeable fuel capacity of 5.8 gallons (22 liters), while its curb weight is rated at a very modest 395 pounds (179 kg).
