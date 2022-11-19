604-Mile 2009 Aprilia SXV 550 Lets You Enjoy Race-Bred Supermoto DNA in Road-Legal Form

If you don’t mind service intervals measured in hours rather than miles, you’ll totally dig this featherweight spartan.
Production supermotos are generally a ton of fun to ride, but the Aprilia SXV 550 can really dial the whole experience to eleven. I mean, sure, the early models from 2007 have a reputation for the faulty sealant used in their engines, but this issue had already been solved by the following year.
Based on the FIM Supermoto World Championship-winning race prototype of 2006, the SXV is pretty much a competition-ready sumo for the street! Peeking above these paragraphs, you’ll see a neat 2009 model that’s heading to auction with several aftermarket goodies and 604 miles (972 km) on the clock.
Arrow supplied a premium exhaust system made of titanium, while the OEM clutch was replaced with an Adige slipper module encased in a billet aluminum cover. One may also find a 42-tooth rear sprocket from Vortex, as well as front and rear axle sliders, an LED headlight bulb, and high-performance air filters.
The motorcycle is brought to life by a fuel-injected 549cc V-twin with eight titanium valves, 12:1 compression, and a very respectable 70 hp on tap. This force is handed over to the rear 17-inch wheel by a five-speed transmission, and it pushes a curb weight of just 276 pounds (125 kg).
For suspension, the SXV 550 uses adjustable 48 mm upside-down forks at the front and a hydraulic Sachs monoshock at the rear. Stopping power is obtained from a 320 mm (12.6-inch) stainless-steel disc and a radial caliper up north, along with a 240 mm (9.4-inch) rotor and a floating caliper down south.
You may find this race-bred Italian supermoto listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions right now, and it’ll stay that way until Wednesday, November 23. At the moment, the leading bid is registered at 5,600 bucks, but it’s far from enough to actually satisfy the reserve price.
